Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Colvin, Saenz, Rodriguez & Kennamer on Tuesday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against Sam's Club, the retail warehouse store chain, to Texas Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by the Tijerina Legal Group on behalf of Veronica Rubi Hinojosa. The case is 1:23-cv-00048, Hinojosa v. Sam's East, Inc.