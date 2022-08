Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Mullin Hoard & Brown on Wednesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Dairy Farmers of America and Southern Foods Group LLC to Texas Northern District Court. The suit was filed by DeSouza Law on behalf of Roberto Hinojosa, who was injured while working for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-01880, Hinojosa v. Dairy Farmers of America Inc et al.

Agriculture

August 24, 2022, 6:24 PM