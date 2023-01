Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Galloway, Johnson, Tompkins, Burr & Smith on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against United Property and Casualty Insurance to Texas Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Palker Law Firm on behalf of Nidia Jacome Anriassi, Alejandro Barrera and other homeowners alleging delayed payment of property damage claims. The case is 1:23-cv-00001, Hinojosa et al v. United Property and Casualty Insurance Company.

Insurance

January 03, 2023, 5:07 PM