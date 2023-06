Removed To Federal Court

Allstate Vehicle and Property Insurance Co. removed an insurance coverage lawsuit to Texas Southern District Court on Thursday. The suit, over a disputed property damage claim, was filed by the Moore Law Firm on behalf of Noralba Hinojosa and Cavazos Vidales. Allstate is represented by Lisa Chastain & Associates. The case is 7:23-cv-00211, Hinojosa et al v. Allstate Vehicle and Property Insurance Company.

Insurance

June 29, 2023, 11:14 AM

Plaintiffs

Cavazos Vidales

Noralba Hinojosa

defendants

Allstate Vehicle and Property Insurance Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute