Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Wilson Elser on Tuesday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Cabrini Nursing Home to New York Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Napoli Shkolnik PLLC on behalf of the Estate of Hilda Editha Gill, who died after contracting COVID-19 allegedly due to the defendant's negligence. The case is 7:22-cv-09942, Hinkson et al v. Cabrini of Westchester et al.

Health Care

November 22, 2022, 3:17 PM