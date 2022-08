New Suit

The Hanover Insurance Group was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Monday in Louisiana Eastern District Court. The court case, for a disputed property damage claim arising from Hurricane Ida, was filed by Jim S. Hall & Associates on behalf of James Hingle and Julie Hingle. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-03028, Hingle et al v. The Hanover Insurance Company.

Insurance

August 30, 2022, 11:12 AM