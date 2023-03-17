New Suit - Personal Injury

Shook, Hardy & Bacon and Americans for Immigrant Justice filed a civil rights lawsuit Friday in California Central District Court targeting the U.S. federal government under the Federal Tort Claims Act. The suit was brought on behalf of a plaintiff seeking asylum who has been allegedly subjected to protracted detention and abusive conditions at the hands of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The case is 2:23-cv-02026, Hinestroza v. United States of America.

Government

March 17, 2023, 8:29 PM

Plaintiffs

Jorge Eliecer Gongora Hinestroza

Plaintiffs

Shook, Hardy & Bacon

defendants

United States of America

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims