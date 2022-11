Who Got The Work

Gabriel Canto of Freeman, Mathis & Gary has stepped in to represent Atlantic Restaurants Inc. in a pending civil rights lawsuit. The suit was filed Oct. 12 in Texas Northern District Court by the Law Offices of Blerim Elmazi on behalf of Keyona Hines, who claims that she was refused services at a Subway restaurant located in Bedford, Texas. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman, is 4:22-cv-00921, Hines v. Subway Restaurants, LLC.