New Suit - Employment

The Miami Marlins, a Major League Baseball team, was slapped with a lawsuit Monday in Florida Middle District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The suit was brought by a pro se plaintiff who contends that he was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for complaining about disparate treatment. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-00421, Hines v. Miami Marlins.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

March 08, 2023, 4:43 AM