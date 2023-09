Who Got The Work

Brantley C. Rowlen of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith has entered an appearance for Mayflower Transit LLC in a pending wrongful death and personal injury lawsuit. The suit was filed Aug. 1 in Georgia Southern District Court by Osborne & Francis and Stewart Miller Simmons Trial Attorneys on behalf of the Estate of Michael Anthony Hines Jr. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lisa G. Wood, is 2:23-cv-00089, Hines v. Burist et al.

Transportation & Logistics

September 19, 2023, 7:57 AM

Plaintiffs

Makayla Jania Hines

Plaintiffs

Osborne & Francis, PLLC

Stewart Miller Simmons Trial Attorneys

defendants

Locke Relocations LLC

Mayflower Transit LLC

National Indemnity Company

Nicholas Burist

Payne Inc.

XYZ Companies 1-3

defendant counsels

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

Chambless, Higdon, Richardson, Katz & Griggs LLP

Hall Booth Smith

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision