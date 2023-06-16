Attorneys from Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer; Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe; and DLA Piper have stepped in to represent Stanford Internet Observatory, part of Stanford University’s Cyber Policy Center, and other defendants in a pending civil rights class action. The case was filed May 2 in Louisiana Western District Court by Langley Parks, the James Otis Law Group and America First Legal. The lawsuit centers on the 2020 Election Integrity Partnership, a coalition of research entities coordinating informational exchange between the government, social media platforms and other parties to combat election-related and COVID-19 misinformation. The complaint contends that the defendants conspired to ‘monitor and censor disfavored viewpoints’ in violation of social media users’ First Amendment rights. The defendants are also represented by Liskow & Lewis. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Terry A. Doughty, is 3:23-cv-00571, Hines et al v. Stamos et al.
Internet & Social Media
June 16, 2023, 11:40 AM