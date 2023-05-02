New Suit - Class Action

Stanford Internet Observatory, part of Stanford Universityâ€™s Cyber Policy Center; think tank Atlantic Councilâ€™s Digital Forensic Research Lab; and other defendants were hit with a class action Tuesday in Louisiana Western District Court. The lawsuit centers on the 2020 Election Integrity Partnership, a coalition of research entities coordinating informational exchange between the government, social media platforms and other parties to combat election-related and COVID-19 misinformation. The court action, brought by Langley Parks, the James Otis Law Group and America First Legal, contends that the defendants conspired to â€˜monitor and censor disfavored viewpointsâ€™ in violation of social media usersâ€™ First Amendment rights. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00571, Hines et al v. Stamos et al.

Internet & Social Media

May 02, 2023, 1:04 PM

Jill Hines

Jim Hoft

Langley Parks Et Al (bos)

The Leland Stanford Junior University

Alex Stamos

Atlantic Council

camille francois

Graham Brookie

Graphika

Kate Starbird

renee diresta

Stanford Internet Observatory

The Board of Trustees of the Leland Stanford Junior University

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation