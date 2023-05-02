Stanford Internet Observatory, part of Stanford Universityâ€™s Cyber Policy Center; think tank Atlantic Councilâ€™s Digital Forensic Research Lab; and other defendants were hit with a class action Tuesday in Louisiana Western District Court. The lawsuit centers on the 2020 Election Integrity Partnership, a coalition of research entities coordinating informational exchange between the government, social media platforms and other parties to combat election-related and COVID-19 misinformation. The court action, brought by Langley Parks, the James Otis Law Group and America First Legal, contends that the defendants conspired to â€˜monitor and censor disfavored viewpointsâ€™ in violation of social media usersâ€™ First Amendment rights. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00571, Hines et al v. Stamos et al.
Internet & Social Media
May 02, 2023, 1:04 PM