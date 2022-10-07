Who Got The Work

Rose Marie L. Fiore and Cristin J. Mack of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart have entered appearances for Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The suit, which pertains to the denial of life insurance benefits, was filed Aug. 23 in Ohio Southern District Court by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of Debbie Hines and Deonca Shuler Shields. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Matthew W. McFarland, is 1:22-cv-00492, Hines, et al v. Azz, Inc., et al.

Health & Life Insurance

October 07, 2022, 7:53 AM