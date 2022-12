Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Cozen O'Connor on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Canadian bus manufacturer Vicinity Motor to Michigan Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by the Kienbaum Law Group on behalf of Hinduja Tech. The case is 2:22-cv-13019, Hinduja Tech Inc. et al v. Vicinity Motor Corp. et al.

Construction & Engineering

December 13, 2022, 6:30 PM