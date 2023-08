New Suit - Dara Breach Class Action

HCA Healthcare, a for-profit health care services company, was slapped with a data breach class action Wednesday in Tennessee Middle District Court. The suit was filed by 901Attorneys and Lynch Carpenter LLP on behalf of individuals whose personal information was allegedly compromised in a data breach that the defendant disclosed in July. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00794, Hinds v. HCA Healthcare, Inc.

Health Care

August 02, 2023, 1:43 PM

Kelsey Hinds

David A. McLaughlin

Lynch Carpenter LLP

HCA Healthcare, Inc.

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct