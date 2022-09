Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Venable on Wednesday removed a consumer class action against 1-800-Flowers.com to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, under the Telephone Solicitation Act, was filed by Hiraldo P.A. and Eisenband Law. The case is 0:22-cv-61733, Hindi v. 1-800-Flowers.Com, Inc..

Florida

September 14, 2022, 5:50 PM