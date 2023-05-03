Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at McGuireWoods on Wednesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Performance Food Group to Virginia Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by the Law Office of Samuel C. Moore and Kator, Parks, Weiser & Wright on behalf of a former employee who alleges that she was subjected to name-calling and a demotion due to bias against her gender and sexual orientation. The case is 1:23-cv-00594, Hinchman v. Performance Food Group, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 03, 2023, 2:08 PM

Plaintiffs

Bridget Hinchman

defendants

Performance Food Group, Inc.

defendant counsels

McGuireWoods

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination