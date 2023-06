Removed To Federal Court

McCranie Sistrunk Anzelmo Hardy McDaniel & Welch removed a product liability lawsuit against Subaru of America and other defendants to Louisiana Eastern District Court on Thursday. The suit, filed by the Law Office of John W. Redmann on behalf of Ana Maria Hincapie, contends that the plaintiff was injured due to a defective seatbelt system in a Subaru vehicle. The case is 2:23-cv-01972, Hincapie v. Ean Holding, LLC d/b/a Enterprise Holdings, Inc. et al.

Automotive

June 08, 2023, 6:29 PM

Plaintiffs

Ana Maria Hincapie

defendants

Subaru of America, Inc.

Alamo Rent-A-Car

Ean Holding, LLC d/b/a Enterprise Holdings, Inc.

Enterprise Leasing Company-Southeast, LLC

Jose A. Garcia-Bonilla

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims