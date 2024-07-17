Who Got The Work

Michele D. Johnson, Colleen C. Smith and Benjamin E. Feiner from Latham & Watkins have stepped in to represent Masimo Corp., a company that makes health monitoring devices, and other defendants in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The suit, which arises from the acquisition of consumer audio equipment company Sound United, was filed May 16 in California Southern District Court by Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz and the Grabar Law Office on behalf of Dianne Himmelberger. The suit contends that certain executives and directors overstated the demand for products, inflated financial forecasts and concealed 'widespread shortcomings' of the company's internal controls. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge M. James Lorenz, is 3:24-cv-00868, Himmelberger v. Kiani et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

July 17, 2024, 12:20 PM

Plaintiffs

Dianne Himmelberger

Plaintiffs

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz

Defendants

Adam Mikkelson

Bilal Muhsin

Craig Reynolds

Eli Kammerman

H. Michael Cohen

Joe Kiani

Julie A. Shimer

Masimo Corporation

Micah Young

Michelle Brennan

Quentin Koffey

defendant counsels

Latham & Watkins

Nature of Claim: 160/for securities claims