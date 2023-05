New Suit - Trade Secrets

Textile manufacturer Himatsingka America filed a trade secrets lawsuit against former employee Nicole Finn on Friday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Kelley Drye & Warren, accuses the defendant of misappropriating trade secrets and confidential information in her new role with competitor Sunham Home Fashions. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03992, Himatsingka America Inc. v. Finn.

New York

May 12, 2023, 8:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Himatsingka America Inc.

Plaintiffs

Kelley Drye & Warren

defendants

Nicole Finn

nature of claim: 880/