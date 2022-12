Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath on Monday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Wells Fargo to Iowa Southern District Court. The suit, brought by the Helton Law Firm on behalf of retired employee Perry Hilzendeger, accuses the defendant of cancelling restricted share payments to the plaintiff on the pretext that the plaintiff failed to meet 'performance conditions.' The case is 4:22-cv-00406, Hilzendeger v. Wells Fargo Bank N.A. et al.