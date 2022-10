New Suit - Patent

Specified Technologies Inc. was slapped with a patent infringement lawsuit on Friday in Delaware District Court. The suit, brought by Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor and Gardella Grace on behalf of manufacturer Hilti, asserts three patents pertaining to fire protection systems. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01383, Hilti Aktiengesellschaft v. Specified Technologies Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

October 21, 2022, 6:08 PM