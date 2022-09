New Suit - Patent

Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor filed a patent infringement lawsuit on Thursday in Delaware District Court on behalf of Hilti Aktiengesellschaft. The complaint targets Specified Technologies Inc. over patents pertaining to fireproof devices for passing pipes or cables through a building opening. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01248, Hilti Aktiengesellschaft v. Specified Technologies Inc.

September 22, 2022, 5:57 PM