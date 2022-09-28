New Suit - Trademark

Hillstone Restaurant Group, owner of 'Houston's' and other restaurants, filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against White Boy Racing LLC on Wednesday in Arizona District Court. The suit accuses the defendant of opening a restaurant with the confusingly similar name 'Houston's Hot Chicken.' The suit was brought by Alston & Bird and Lewis Roca Rothgerber Christie. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-01646, Hillstone Restaurant Group Inc. v. White Boy Racing LLC et al.

Arizona

September 28, 2022, 5:59 PM