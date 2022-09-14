New Suit - Environmental

Emerson Electric, Kraft Heinz, Stanley Black & Decker and other defendants were hit with an environmental lawsuit Monday in Tennessee Middle District Court. The court case, over an environmental spill of toxic waste at a Sparta, Tennessee-based site formerly owned and operated by several of the defendants, was filed by Darrow Everett LLP on behalf of Hillsman Modular Molding Inc. The suit seeks to recoup cleanup costs from defendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-00043, Hillsman Modular Molding, Inc. v. Emerson Electric Co et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

September 14, 2022, 5:51 AM