Who Got The Work

Gregory A. Gidus of Carlton Fields has entered an appearance for Chubb subsidiary Westchester Fire Insurance in a pending insurance lawsuit. The complaint, filed April 26 in Florida Middle District Court by Hillsborough County, as subrogee of CareerSource Tampa Bay (CSTB), arises from former CSTB CEO Ed Peachey's actions in allegedly falsifying job placement and certain other records in violation of the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act and the Workforce Investment Act. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Steven D. Merryday, is 8:23-cv-00912, Hillsborough County v. Westchester Fire Insurance Company.

Insurance

June 10, 2023, 11:49 AM

Plaintiffs

Hillsborough County

Plaintiffs

Hillsborough County Attorney'S Office

defendants

Westchester Fire Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Carlton Fields

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute