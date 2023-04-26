New Suit

Hillsborough County, as subrogee of CareerSource Tampa Bay (CSTB), sued Chubb subsidiary Westchester Fire Insurance Wednesday in Florida Middle District Court. The lawsuit arises from former CSTB CEO Ed Peachey allegedly falsifying job placements and certain other records in violations of Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act and the Workforce Investment Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-00912, Hillsborough County v. Westchester Fire Insurance Company.

Insurance

April 26, 2023, 1:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Hillsborough County

defendants

Westchester Fire Insurance Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute