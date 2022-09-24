New Suit - Patent

Hills Point Industries LLC, d/b/a Gorilla Commerce, sued Just Fur Love LLC on Thursday in Delaware District Court for declaratory judgment in a patent dispute. The suit, brought by Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell, seeks a declaration that the plaintiff's Gorilla Grip Rug Gripper products do not infringe U.S. Patent No. 11,141,013 for an 'apparatus to prevent curling of a rug corner.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01256, Hills Point Industries LLC v. Just For Love LLC.

