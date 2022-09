News From Law.com

Two sons who were awarded a $1.7 billion verdict against Ford Motor Co. after their parents died in a truck rollover crash are asking a Georgia court to give them at least $549 million in attorney fees and another $528,684.20 in litigation costs. In a motion filed Friday in Gwinnett County State Court, lawyers for sons Kim and Adam Hill requested between $549 million and $687 million in attorney fees under O.C.G.A. 9-11-68.

Georgia

September 13, 2022, 6:24 PM