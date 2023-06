Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Wednesday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Gree Electric Appliances and other defendants to Missouri Eastern District Court. The complaint, arising from a fire allegedly caused by a defective dehumidifier, was filed by Evans & Dixon on behalf of the estate of Kenneth Anthony Zerr and other plaintiffs. The case is 4:23-cv-00830, Hillmann et al v. Gree USA, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 28, 2023, 7:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Andrew Zerr

Brenda Hillmann

Kenneth Zerr

Loretta Ament

Phyllis Zerr

defendants

Gree Electric Appliances, Inc. of Zhuhai

Gree USA, Inc.

Hong Kong Gree Electric

MJC America Holdings Co., Inc.

MJC America, Ltd. d/b/a Soleus International, Inc.

defendant counsels

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims