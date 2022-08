Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Littler Mendelson on Monday removed a lawsuit against Florida Council Against Sexual Violence Inc. to Florida Northern District Court. The complaint, over alleged race-based employment discrimination, was filed by Marie A. Mattox PA on behalf of Adrienne Hillman. The case is 4:22-cv-00298, Hillman v. Florida Council Against Sexual Violence, Inc.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

August 16, 2022, 4:52 AM