Who Got The Work

Hyundai Motor America and Kia Motors have turned to attorney Jenny Gassman-Pines of Greene Espel PLLP to fend off a pending consumer class action over the ignition systems of certain vehicles. The case, filed Oct. 3 in Minnesota District Court by Hellmuth & Johnson, asserts that the systems are 'hackable' by malicious third parties, leading to a 'nationwide rash' of auto thefts. The suit further claims that there are tutorial videos posted on social media which demonstrate how to bypass the vehicles' ignition systems. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Nancy E. Brasel, is 0:22-cv-02431, Hilliard et al v. Kia America, Inc. et al.