New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Hyundai Motor America and Kia Motors were slapped with a consumer class action Monday in Minnesota District Court over the ignition systems of certain vehicles. The case, brought by Hellmuth & Johnson, asserts that the systems are 'hackable' by malicious third parties, leading to a 'nationwide rash' of auto thefts. The suit further claims that there are tutorial videos posted on social media which demonstrate how to bypass the vehicles' ignition systems. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:22-cv-02431, Hilliard et al v. Kia America, Inc. et al.