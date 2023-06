New Suit - Insurance

Nationwide and Depositors Insurance were hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit Monday in South Dakota District Court. The lawsuit, concerning underlying litigation claiming false imprisonment, was filed by Fuller, Williamson, Nelsen & Preheim on behalf of Hillcrest Golf & Country Club. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-04091, Hillcrest Golf & Country Club v. Depositors Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

June 05, 2023, 7:51 PM

Plaintiffs

Hillcrest Golf & Country Club

Plaintiffs

Fuller, Williamson, Nelsen & Preheim, LLP

defendants

Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company

Depositors Insurance Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute