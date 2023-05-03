New Suit

Polsinelli sued the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services and several federal officials on Monday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of Hillcreek Rehab and Care LLC, a skilled nursing facility. The suit seeks an emergency injunction to prevent the federal defendants from terminating the plaintiff's Medicare provider agreement and imposing other sanctions that would require the facility to stop providing services and relocate residents. The case is 1:23-cv-01988, Hillcreek Rehab and Care, LLC v. Beccera et al.

May 03, 2023, 6:48 AM

Plaintiffs

Hillcreek Rehab and Care, LLC

Polsinelli

defendants

Chiquita Brooks-Lasure

John Gilford

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Atlanta Regional Office Region 4

Xavier Beccera

nature of claim: 899/challenging a federal agency decision