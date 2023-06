Removed To Federal Court

Carlton Fields removed an employment lawsuit against Central Shared Services and Healthtrust Workforce Solutions to Florida Southern District Court on Tuesday. The complaint, over alleged racial discrimination, was brought by Remer, Georges-Pierre & Hoogwoerd on behalf of a former employee. The case is 0:23-cv-61019, Hillaire v. Central Shared Services LLC.

Health Care

June 01, 2023, 11:18 AM

Plaintiffs

Evens Hillaire

Plaintiffs

Remer & Georges-Pierre, PLLC

Remer And Georges-Pierre PLLC

defendants

Central Shared Services, LLC

Healthtrust Workforce Solutions, LLC

defendant counsels

Carlton Fields

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination