Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Carlton Fields on Tuesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Central Shared Services LLC and Healthtrust Workforce Solutions LLC to Florida Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Remer, Georges-Pierre & Hoogerwoerd on behalf of a former materials handler who contends that he was wrongfully terminated due to race-based employment discrimination. The case is 9:23-cv-80841, Hillaire v. Central Shared Services, LLC et al.

Business Services

May 30, 2023, 5:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Evens Hillaire

defendants

Central Shared Services, LLC

Healthtrust Workforce Solutions, LLC

defendant counsels

Carlton Fields

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination