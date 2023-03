Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Lincoln National to New York Southern District Court. The suit, over a disputed lapse of coverage based on nonpayment of premiums, was filed by Gregory A. Tsonis PLLC on behalf of Hill West Architects. The case is 1:23-cv-02423, Hill West Architects LLP v. Lincoln National Life Insurance Co.

Insurance

March 22, 2023, 8:14 PM

Plaintiffs

Hill West Architects, LLP

defendants

The Lincoln National Life Insurance Co. a/k/a Lincoln Financial Group

defendant counsels

Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute