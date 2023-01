Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Burr & Forman on Monday removed a personal injury lawsuit against TK Elevator Corp. to Alabama Middle District Court. The suit was filed by Farris Riley & Pitt on behalf of Janice Hill, who contends she sustained injuries when an elevator malfunctioned and closed on her. The case is 2:23-cv-00012, Hill v. TK Elevator Corporation.

Business Services

January 09, 2023, 3:48 PM