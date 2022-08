Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Jackson Lewis on Thursday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative Inc. and other defendants to Maryland District Court. The complaint, for disputed claims under a life insurance policy, was filed by attorney Justin A. Wallace and Bader and Cooper on behalf of Virginia E. Hill. The case is 1:22-cv-02154, Hill v. Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative, Inc. et al.

Maryland

August 25, 2022, 3:21 PM