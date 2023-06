New Suit - Employment

Sony Corporation of America was sued in Florida Middle District Court over alleged employment discrimination on Friday. The lawsuit was filed by Henrichsen Law Group on behalf of a former strategic account manager who is claiming to have experienced a hostile work environment and was allegedly wrongfully terminated on the basis of race. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-01241, Hill v. Sony Electronics Inc.

Technology

June 03, 2023, 12:51 PM

Plaintiffs

Duwanikia Monica Hill

Plaintiffs

Henrichsen Law Group, P.L.L.C.

defendants

Sony Electronics Inc

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination