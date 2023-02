New Suit

Royal Caribbean Cruises was hit with a slip-and-fall lawsuit Friday in Florida Southern District Court. The lawsuit was filed by Lipcon Margulies & Winkleman on behalf of Lauren Hill. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-20529, Hill v. Royal Caribbean Group.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

February 10, 2023, 11:00 AM