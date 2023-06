Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Jackson Lewis on Thursday removed a wrongful termination lawsuit against Petco to Nevada District Court. The suit, over alleged race- and disability-based employment discrimination, was filed by the Law Office of Mary F. Chapman and the Palmer Law Firm. The case is 2:23-cv-01002, Hill v. Petco Animal Supplies Stores, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 29, 2023, 4:11 PM

Plaintiffs

Kisha Hill

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of Mary F. Chapman Ltd

The Palmer Law Firm, P.C.

defendants

Petco Animal Supplies Stores, Inc.

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination