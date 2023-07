Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Jackson Lewis on Wednesday removed an employment lawsuit against Nexstar Media and other defendants to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Ghozland Law Firm on behalf of a plaintiff claiming racial and age bias. The case is 2:23-cv-05617, Hill v. Nexstar Media Inc.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

July 12, 2023, 8:01 PM

Plaintiffs

Janet Hill

defendants

Nexstar Media Inc.

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination