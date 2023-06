New Suit - Consumer

JPMorgan Chase was sued Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit was filed by SmithMarco PC on behalf of Natalie Hill, who claims that the defendant failed to protect her from or reimburse her for unauthorized bank account transfers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03582, Hill v. JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

June 07, 2023, 10:54 AM

Plaintiffs

Natalie Hill

Plaintiffs

Smithmarco, P.C.

defendants

JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A.

nature of claim: 480/over alleged breaches of consumer credit or privacy laws