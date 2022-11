Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Watters Wolf LLC on Tuesday removed a breach-of-warranty lawsuit against Jaguar Land Rover to Missouri Eastern District Court. The suit, for claims under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act, was filed by Lemon Law Group Partners on behalf of the purchaser of a used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport vehicle. The case is 4:22-cv-01251, Hill v. Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC.

Automotive

November 23, 2022, 6:04 AM