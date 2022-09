Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Gauntt Koen Binney & Kidd on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Great American Insurance and other defendants to Texas Western District Court. The suit, over damages stemming from a rainstorm, was filed by the Chad T. Wilson Law Firm on behalf of Una Kerensa Hill. The case is 1:22-cv-00897, Hill v. Great American E&S Insurance Co. et al.

Insurance

September 07, 2022, 1:22 PM