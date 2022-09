Who Got The Work

Kevin J. Connors of Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin has entered an appearance for Giumarra Vineyards Corp. in a pending personal injury lawsuit. The complaint was filed Aug. 10 in Delaware District Court by Freedman and Lorry on behalf of Deta Hill. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly, is 1:22-cv-01047, Hill v. Giumarra Vineyards Corporation et al.

Delaware

September 26, 2022, 4:15 AM