Who Got The Work

Kaufman Dolowich Voluck partners Abbye E. Alexander and Joseph M. Cobo have entered appearances for Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen in a pending lawsuit over wage-and-hour claims. The case was filed June 13 in Florida Southern District Court by the Law Offices of Charles Eiss on behalf of a former employee who claims that the defendant failed to pay him for overtime work. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Darrin P. Gayles, is 1:23-cv-22190, Hill v. Florida Pop, LLC.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

July 28, 2023, 10:41 AM

Plaintiffs

Leon Hill

Plaintiffs

Eiss Massillon, P.L.

Law Offices Of Charles Eiss

defendants

Florida Pop, LLC

defendant counsels

Kaufman Dolowich & Volluch, LLP

Kaufman Dolowich Voluck

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches