Walmart has tapped lawyer Nicole M. Wright of Zausmer PC to defend a pending product liability lawsuit. The action was filed Aug. 12 in Michigan Eastern District Court by Wolfe Trial Lawyers on behalf of a plaintiff claiming burns from a defective propane tank. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Leitman, is 2:24-cv-12100, Hill v. Ferrellgas, Inc. et al.

Plaintiffs

David Hill

Plaintiffs

Wolfe Trial Lawyers, PLLC

Defendants

Walmart Inc.

Ferrellgas, Inc.

defendant counsels

Zausmer

Nature of Claim: 365/over product liability claims